Donald Hofeldt (Oct. 8, 1943-Oct. 1, 2019)

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Donald Hofeldt, 75, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. Hofeldt was born Oct. 8, 1943, in Rock Springs, the son of Edward Hofeldt and Margaret Schofield.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1961 graduate of Rock Springs High School. Mr. Hofeldt also attended Western Wyoming Community College and the University of Wyoming.

Donald married Daphne Driskell on Sept. 18, 1993, in Cora, Wyoming.

Mr. Hofeldt served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.

He worked as a plant operator at FMC for 15 years until his retirement in 2011.

Mr. Hofeldt was a member of the Holy Communion Episcopal Church.

He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, fishing, taking rides at the upper Green River Valley, and loved his dog and cats. Donald was known for being a good man.

Survivors include his wife, Daphne Hofeldt of Rock Springs; two sons, Tavi Rendon of Lititz, Pennsylvania, and Jeremy Driskell and wife Amanda of Green River; one daughter, Donna Hieb of Gillette, Wyoming; four grandchildren, Jackson Hughes, Scarlet Don Driskell, Connor Hieb, and Aiden Hieb; three nephews, Paul Johnson, Mike Johnson, and Jason Liska; two nieces, Stephanie Westerfield and Deb Lillis; as well as his close friends Ed Arguello and Darrell Turcato.

Mr. Hofeldt was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Judy Webb and Bobbi Liska;and one aunt, Glenna Lillis.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Holy Communion Episcopal Church, 255 2nd Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.

