Donaldson Set To Give Back To Western

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming – She admits she has a lot to learn, but new Western Wyoming Community College Trustee Dr. Veronica Donaldson is committed to working hard for the people she represents.

Donaldson was chosen last week to replace Dick Boettcher, who resigned from the college board in June. Donaldson took some time to visit with Wyo4News Monday to talk about her appointment and what she hopes to accomplish during her time on the board.

She noted WWCC is really a large part of the community, and her long history in the Rock Springs community gives her that perfect connection to make a difference.

Donaldson was first made aware of the trustee opening from her husband, Terry Donaldson. He encouraged her to put her name in, saying she was always talking about Western and how much she gained from her experience there; this would be the perfect chance for her to make a difference in other students’ lives.

“Western was where I got my start,” she said. “This is my way to give back.”

Donaldson brings with her a broad background in education and business. She began a career in pharmacy working at WalMart from 1994 to 2001. She earned her Doctorate of Pharmacy degree from the University of Florida in 2006, and then went to work at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

In 2009, she left Memorial Hospital and opened Wind River Pharmacy. After her sister took that over in 2012, she and her husband opened Donaldson Medical Clinic. They also opened Skin Dynamics in 2016.

As a trustee, Donaldson will work to bring her business acumen to the table as well as patience and her love for the community and the college. She said she will also work to create good lines of communication between Western’s staff and the trustees and will make herself available to the staff if there is ever a need for discussion. Good relationships are built this way, she said.

“Kindness goes a long way.”