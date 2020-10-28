Donate food items to local law enforcements for National Faith and Blue Weekend

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 28, 2020) – It’s not too late to donate food items to the local law enforcement agencies in honor of National Faith and Blue Weekend.

Rock Springs Police Department, Green River Police Department and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office has teamed up to collect non-perishable food items at various locations throughout Sweetwater County.

The event lasts until the end of the month, when they’ll be picked up and taken to local food banks.

According to Jennifer Maze, the Public Information Officer for RSPD, the police department already has about 20 bags filled with food, such as soup, hot chocolate, apple sauce, Goldfish and loads more.

Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at GRPD, RSPD, the Sheriff’s Office, the Green River Assembly of God, Hilltop Baptist Church, Immaculate Conception Church and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Drop Off Locations:

Green River Police Department, 375 W Flaming Gorge Way

Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, 50140B US Hwy 191 South, Suite 100 in Rock Springs

Rock Springs Police Department, 221 C Street

Green River Assembly of God, 1380 Hitching Post Drive in Green River

Hilltop Baptist Church, 405 Faith Drive in Green River

Green River Bible Baptist Church, 800 Homestead Drive in Green River

Immaculate Conception Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive in Green River

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1250 West Teton, 120 Shoshone Ave, 1000. West. 4th North in Green River