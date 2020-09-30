Donate items to the rummage sale at Holy Spirit Catholic School

Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 30, 2020) – The Holy Spirit Catholic School is having a fall rummage sale next weekend, Oct. 7- 10, at the SCM Parish Center, located at 109 3rd St. Rock Springs.

The school is accepting donations from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The school will set up and drop off the donated items from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Oct. 8. The early bird sale will begin that same day from 5 to 8 p.m.

The sale will officially begin on Friday, Oct. 9, at 8 a.m. and will continue until 8 p.m.

The bag sale will begin Saturday, Oct. 10 at 8 a.m. and end at noon.

There is a $5 entry fee. Masks and other COVID-19 safety precautions will be implemented.