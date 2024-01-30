“Donate Life” license plates are now available

January 30, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The non-profit organization Donor Alliance and the Wyoming Department of Transportation have teamed to offer special “Donate Life” Wyoming license plates. The license plates (pictured above) feature a Donate Life emblem on the traditional Wyoming car or truck license plate.

The hope is that the plates will help inspire residents to register to be organ, eye, and tissue donors. Residents may register as donors when they obtain or renew their Wyoming Driver’s License or State ID card. According to Donor Alliance, Wyoming and neighboring Colorado boast some of the country’s highest donor registration rates.

The “Donate Life” specialty license plates are available online only at WYDOT’s Division of Motor Vehicles website for a $30.00 fee and can only be placed on personal, non-commercial vehicles.