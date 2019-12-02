Donations wanted for annual Little Shoppers Extravaganza

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 2, 2019) — Sweetwater County 4-H is again hosting the annual Little Shoppers Extravaganza. This event provides community youth the opportunity to Christmas shop for their loved ones.

The event is from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 6 at Western Wyoming Community College in the Atrium. Kids are invited to shop the new or gently used donated items.

In addition, 4-H members will be on hand to wrap gifts, while wrapping supplies last.

While children are busy shopping, the 4-H program invites parents to check out the sweets and treats lounge, where they can enjoy a snack or warm beverage and learn how to get their kids involved in 4-H.

Donations for the extravaganza will be taken until Dec. 4. Items that may be donated, new or gently used, include home decor, kitchenware, tools, jewelry or anything a child could use as a gift for one of their family members.

Donations are being accepted at the Rock Springs and Green River chambers of commerce, RSNB downtown branch, Green River High School, Rocky Mountain Bank and the University of Wyoming Extension Office located in the WWCC Rock Springs campus.

Questions should be forwarded to Marty Henry at 307-352-6775.