Donnalee Bobak announces her re-election for Clerk of the District Court

Donnalee Bobak

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER, WYOMING — Donnalee Bobak of Green River announces her re-election campaign for Clerk of the District Court. “I want to thank the citizens of Sweetwater County for their confidence in allowing me to serve them, and humbly ask for your continued support.”

“I was honored to be approached by the Supreme Court with a handful of my peers to serve on the design committee for FullCourt, a new case management program; a commitment that I continue to take very seriously. I am pleased to announce that the rollout of FullCourt began in June of 2021 in Laramie and that the Sweetwater County Clerk of District Court’s office will be converting in August 2022. Our team took to the task and helped create a case management system that will grow with technology. We have a busy, busy summer ahead in preparing for conversion, as we train for the implementation of FullCourt. July and August will be the busiest and I have every confidence in my staff that this will be nothing but a successful transition,” Bobak stated in a press release to Wyo4news.

“In 2020 we started a new jury program. This program allows the juror to electronically fill out a questionnaire and notify us when they’re not available. It also enables us to notify them electronically. A lot of people enjoy the convenience but rest assured that those who aren’t computer literate can mail their questionnaires in and a written summons is mailed out to everyone. There will never be a question of whether or not you’re on jury duty,” Bobak mentioned.

Bobak concluded, “My greatest treasures are the people that I have met and those that I have come to know during my tenure with the Judicial System. As your Clerk of District Court, I am committed to giving you the respect, professionalism, and courtesy you have come to know. It has been a privilege to incorporate my passion for public service and pride in accountability as I serve you, Sweetwater County. I ask you to allow me to continue my work as your Clerk of District Court for another term. I respectfully ask for your vote.”