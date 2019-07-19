Don’t Bring Home Illnesses from Wyoming’s Summer Events

Cheyenne, Wyoming – The Wyoming Department of Health wants residents to avoid bringing home illnesses from summer’s fun and traditional animal events and exhibits such as fairs, rodeos and petting zoos.

Courtney Smith, WDH epidemiologist, says diseases such as salmonella, E. coli, campylobacter and others can be picked up from contact with animals. “Every year we receive reports of diseases linked to animal-focused events,” she said. “We want these occasions to remain enjoyable for everyone who attends.”

“Many of the germs come from feces and only a tiny amount is required to make you ill,” Smith stated. “Even though your hands or clothes may not look dirty, you can still have enough germs on them to cause illness.”

Symptoms from these illnesses typically include stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting and nausea. Serious illnesses requiring hospitalization sometimes occur; children and pregnant women are especially vulnerable.

Smith advises people to take precautions to avoid becoming ill, including always washing hands:

After touching animals or their living areas

After leaving the animal area

After taking off dirty clothes or shoes

After going to the bathroom

Before preparing foods, eating or drinking

To wash hands correctly, people should:

Wet hands with clean, running water

Apply soap

Rub hands to create a lather and scrub well including the backs of the hands, between the fingers and under fingernails

Wash for at least 20 seconds

Rinse hands

Dry hands using a clean paper towel or air dry them. Do not dry hands on clothing

Washing hands with soap and water is the best way to reduce germs. If soap and water are not available, a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol can be substituted.

Other healthy habits include not eating or drinking in animal areas and ensuring young children and pregnant women are extra careful when near animals.