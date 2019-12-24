Don’t forget to recycle your Christmas tree, courtesy of RS Parks & Rec

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 24, 2019) — The City of Rock Springs Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring free Christmas tree recycling this holiday season.

Take your old Christmas tree to 200 Community Park Drive between Dec. 26 and Jan. 31 during daylight hours. The trees will be recycled into mulch to replenish the city’s tree mulch stockpile.

Before recycling your tree, please remove all ornaments, tinsel, lights and tree stands. Unflocked Christmas trees only, and please, no wreaths or other green waste.

Please do not place your tree curbside to be taken to the landfill. Help the city create mulch instead!