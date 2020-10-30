Don’t forget to vote – even if you’re in isolation

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (October 30, 2020) – Been in isolation because of the COVID-19 pandemic and are worried about not being able to cast your ballot for the election on Tuesday, Nov. 3?

Freight no more! Sweetwater County is making moves to help those who are self-quarantining.

Voters may curbside vote at nearby polling locations, or if one chooses, they can place an absentee ballot at the Green River Courthouse, located at 80 West Flaming Gorge Way. However, an absentee ballot request form is required.

An election official will meet the voter at their vehicle and ask for information. A ballot will be delivered in a privacy sleeve. Then fill out the ballot, place it back in the privacy sleeve and it will be taken to the ballot tabulator for processing.

For any questions or concerns, contact the county clerk’s office at 307-872-3733.