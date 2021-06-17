Don’t leave your pets inside unattended in a hot car over the summer

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 17, 2021) – With record-breaking temperatures in Sweetwater County reaching mid-to-upper 90 degrees, it’s important to remember the furry friends who can’t beat the heat like humans can.

Rock Springs Animal Control is reminding citizens to not leave pets unattended in a hot car, even if it is only for a few minutes.

Kari Wells, administrative assistant at Rock Springs Animal Control, said that about 10-15 calls are taken daily each year between June and August regarding pets left in a hot car.

Surprisingly, Wells said the most common calls come from the parking lot of a doctor’s office. She said calls come from grocery store parking lots and the White Mountain Mall parking lot as well.

It only takes a few minutes for the inside of a car to heat up to almost 15 degrees hotter than the outside temperature, she said.

Leaving the window cracked does basically nothing because the amount of airflow coming into the vehicle is not enough to cool the car down quick enough.

Wells suggested for those who are able to leave the car running and lock the doors, so that the air conditioning can continue to flow while people are in the store working on errands.

If an animal is left in a car during these conditions, a person can receive a Cruelty to Animals Citation. The minimum fine is $510.00 and the individual must appear in court for these charges, according to Rock Springs City Ordinance 3-532.