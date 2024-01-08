Don’t let radon threaten your home January is ‘National Radon Action Month’

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

January 8, 2024 — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) recommends testing homes across the state for radon to find out whether a potentially dangerous health risk could threaten family health. Radon test kits can be ordered online from the department and are free while supplies last.

Radon is an invisible, odorless, tasteless, and potentially dangerous gas found in many places, including homes. Radon occurs naturally as a radioactive gas released from the element radium found in rocks, soil, and water. As radium in the soil naturally degrades, it can seep into buildings and grow in intensity.

“All structures have at least some radon, and you can’t tell without testing whether the radon levels in your home are high enough to become a health concern for those living there,” said Randi Norton-Herrington, Wyoming Cancer Program outreach and education coordinator. “In fact, radon is recognized by many experts as the nation’s second leading cause of lung cancer.”

The federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) defines an elevated level of radon as anything over four picocuries per liter of air (pCi/L). The EPA recommends fixing homes with elevated levels and encourages testing every two years.

“If testing identifies a risk, home modifications can reduce radon levels and health impacts,” Norton-Herrington said.

The Wyoming Cancer Program recently invited high school students to enter a video contest aimed at highlighting radon information and encouraging testing. Winners include:

1st place: Jackson Olson from Burlington

2nd place: Jessie Michaels and Joseph Stanworth from Burlington

3rd place: Taylor Conklin, Karla Wolfe, and Andrea Garcia from Newcastle

Wyoming students in grades 3rd – 9th are currently invited to participate in the program’s annual radon poster contest. Entries should focus on radon exposure dangers or home testing promotion. The deadline for the poster contest is April 15.

To obtain a radon test kit, view winning video entries, or enter the poster contest, please visit health.wyo.gov/radon.