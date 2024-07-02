Don’t miss out: Flyover Town’s exciting concert this Wednesday

July 2nd, 2024 – Wyo4News

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — This week, many people are excited for the annual July 4th celebrations, but you can get an early start by hitting up this week’s Concerts in the Park on Wednesday, July 3rd at 7 p.m. at Bunning Park. This WyoRadio-sponsored concert promises an unforgettable night. Entrance is free, and food trucks will be available.

Flyover Town describes its music as “country-ish” because it has its own unique flavor, making it difficult to box it in to one genre. The band plays a mix of its original tunes and covers in its own inimitable style.

Meet the Band

Flyover Town consists of Aaron Durga, who writes all of the band’s original songs. He also plays rhythm guitar and stompbox and sings lead vocals and harmony.

Tara Durga, on the other hand, plays bass guitar and shares lead and harmony vocal duties.

Tara describes the formation of the band as a happy accident. She and Aaron had gone down to Heber to watch some friends play and ended up filling one of their open mic spots. They called us a few months later and invited us to play at that event. At the time, Tara didn’t even play bass. They wanted us to submit a video, and as soon as we uploaded it to Facebook, the rest just snowballed. It’s been a fun ride ever since.

Connect with the band

According to Tara, no matter what kind of music you listen to Flyover Town has something for everyone. Most of their music is something you can tap your foot to, they don’t want anyone falling asleep at our shows.

You can find their music on any music platform, whether it be Apple Music or Spotify, etc., and they have a website, flyovertownband.com, and also a Facebook page where we post about all upcoming shows. The band always has have merch available at their shows. Their t-shirts are especially a highlight, with Tara saying they are cooler than they are. The band invites you to come up after the show to say hi or grab a sticker or a CD.

This Wednesday, everyone is invited to experience Flyover Town’s “Country-ish” music at Bunning Park on Wednesday, July 3rd at 7 p.m. Don’t miss this ear candy! Brought to you by WyoRadio.