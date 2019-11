This is the 30th anniversary of this free event hosted by the RSHS Cross Country team

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 27, 2019) The City of Rock Springs is proud to help spread the word about the annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K.

This will be the 30th anniversary of this free event sponsored by the Rock Springs High School Cross Country team.

It will begin at 9 a.m. at the west parking lot of Rock Springs High School. Closest runner to predicted time (without a watch) wins a prize.