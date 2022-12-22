Don’t miss the annual showing of The Polar Express today and Friday

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Downtown Broadway Theater will be hosting a special Christmas showing of The Polar Express today, Thursday, December 22, and Friday, December 23. The event is sponsored by Bruce and Carla Pivic from Infinity Power & Controls and WyoRadio.

The Thursday, December 22 showing is at 6:00 p.m., and the Friday, December 23 showing is at 2:00 p.m. Tickets will be available for $5 at the door 1 hour prior to the showing. Families are encouraged to arrive at least 15 minutes before the film begins to purchase tickets and find their seats. In addition to the movie, themed gift bags will be given away after the showings and a special visitor will greet everyone!