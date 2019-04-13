Don’t Miss The Final Two Saturday Performances Of “The Little Mermaid: The Musical” By The RSHS Theater

Rock Springs, WY (4/13/19) – Don’t miss the final two Saturday performances of the Rock Springs High School Theaters’ latest production of “The Little Mermaid: The Musical” at the Rock Springs High School Theater. The first performance will be the matinee at 1 p.m., and the second and final performance will be at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door. General admission tickets for adults are $8 for those 18 and older. Tickets for students (17 and under) and seniors (65+) are $5.

For more information check out the Rock Springs High School Theater page here.