Don’t miss the GRPD’s National Night Out Block Party

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — During the Green River City Council meeting last Tuesday, Mayor Pete Rust proclaimed Saturday, August 12, 2023 “National Night Out” which is now a nationally recognized night to bring the community and law enforcement together to ‘enhance relationships while bringing back a true sense of community’. Join the Green River Law Enforcement at Expedition Island on August 12, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. for a great time, food, and make relationships at the GRPD’s Block Party.

“National Night Out is a national campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. It can provide a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances, giving people a chance to get to know their officers or ask questions. We encourage neighbors to get to know each other maybe even form neighborhood watches, or call lists in case of emergencies,” Jamie Green, PIO, CPES of the Green River Police Department stated.

“In the past years, we have encouraged everyone to have block parties in their neighborhoods to get to know everybody. We go around and judge the parties. Last year we had a couple of businesses participate, so this year we kind of wanted to spin off that and host the block party ourselves instead of having parties around town. We will have a fire truck, ambulance, and a military Humvee, plus all the patrol stuff,” Green stated. She mentioned that there will be a K-9 presentation, along with the bomb squad presentation and a taser demonstration. They are encouraging the community to mingle, along with having fun kid activities, which include an obstacle course, ‘Shoot with an Officer’ with Nerf guns, along with ‘Cops and Cones’ where kids can enjoy ice cream with law enforcement. There will also be a costume contest for the best senior-dressed officer.

There will be a Cook-Off contest with trophies and a gift certificate to the winners, a food drive, and other activities. Food trucks will be on-site and are invited to participate in the Cook-Off contest. If you want to participate in the cook-off contest get registered, click here. Green River Police Department invites people to come to hang out, bring their chairs and yard games, participate in the activities, and get to know each other.

From 2-3 p.m. will be the Touch-A-Truck with presentations beginning at 3 p.m. Those participating in the Cook-Off will have judging begin at 5 p.m. The police chief and fire chief will be judging each entry.

Green reflected back on how this event can help citizens and law enforcement discuss concerns in the city. “Last year, over at the Sundance Party, there was a concern about cars going fast. There are kids in the neighborhood. I know the chief addressed it by bringing over a speed sign to let people know to watch their speed. The homeowners did say that did help. We have also had concerns with parking or different things. They will ask the chief and he will direct them to who it is that can help. I think this is good because people sometimes are not going to go to the Police Department or come to City Council, but if we are there, they will come up and say, ‘Hey, I have been thinking about this for a while’.

If you would like to donate food, there will be a food drive set up in the pavilion where the community can donate non-perishables or cash to Sweetwater County Food Bank.