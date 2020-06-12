Don’t miss the YWCA of Sweetwater County’s Downtown Scavenger Hunt this Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WY (June 12, 2020) – Join the YWCA of Sweetwater County this Saturday, June 13 for their Downtown Scavenger Hunt. All the proceeds will benefit the YWCA.

The hunt will take place in Downtown Rock Springs from 11 am to 3 pm. Participants can purchase their scavenger cards at the Broadway Theater. The YWCA will also have over 20 gift baskets to give away.

There will be separate scavenger hunts – one for children and young adults, and another one for those 21 and over.

The cost to participate is $5 per child, $10 per adult, and $2 for additional tickets to win a basket.

For more information see the YWCA of Sweetwater County event Facebook page here.