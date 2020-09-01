Don’t Pay, enjoy the Labor Day Holiday: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 1, 2020) — This Labor Day holiday weekend will be eagerly celebrated, and Sweetwater County Law Enforcement is getting the word out about the dangers of impaired driving to get drunk drivers off the roads and save lives. Beginning Friday, September 4, and continuing through Monday, September 7, additional officers, deputies, and troopers will be on duty in Sweetwater County, and they will show zero tolerance for drunk driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 10,511 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2018. On average, 10,000 people were killed each year from 2014 to 2018. That is one person killed in a drunk driving crash every 50 minutes in 2018. That’s why Sweetwater County Law Enforcement is reminding everyone that drunk driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death. This Labor Day remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

“Drunk driving is illegal, it’s deadly and we are out there to stop it,” said Sheriff John Grossnickle of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office. “It is not acceptable to operate a vehicle after you’ve been drinking and doing so endangers you and everyone on the road. If you’re heading to Labor Day celebrations, remember this: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” added Grossnickle.

Sweetwater County Law Enforcement recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

• Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver, or plan to use public transportation, taxi, or a ride-sharing service to get home safely.

• If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Sweetwater County Law Enforcement, or dial 911.

• Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.