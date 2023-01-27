Don’t pay the price – Safety on the ice

Shutterstock Image

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — With winter in effect and Flaming Gorge Reservoir accessible year-round, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Game and Fish Department are reminding anglers to take caution when venturing onto icy waters.

Sweetwater Sheriff’s Office (SSO) stated, “Water levels in reservoirs like Flaming Gorge change constantly. Add to that subtle weather shifts affecting wind, freezing, and thawing patterns, the reality is that ice conditions can fluctuate drastically over short times and distances.” With new snow storms moving their way in and out, be mindful of thin ice and scout the area you intend to fish on in advance.

Implementing a few minor steps into your fishing routine can help you and your loved ones can be safe on frigid waters. SSO explained, “Wear a life jacket or personal flotation device, carry an ice pick, and wear ice cleats on bare ice. Avoid taking any vehicles, snowmobiles, or ATVs onto the ice. Packing extra clothes and hot liquids may also help prevent hypothermia in the event of accidentally falling into the frigid water. You should not fish alone, and always let friends or family know where you are going.”

When scouting for a safe place to fish, clear ice is the best as it has a higher density than the other types of ice. Clear ice should be at least four inches deep and should be monitored every 100 to 150 feet.

Fishing is a staple activity in our county and attracts visitors from all around the United States. Many enjoy spending time on the ice with family, especially teaching their youth the joys of fishing. While fishing with kids is rewarding, it also comes with some challenging tasks.

Based on an article written by Grand View Outdoors, there are eight easy steps to follow to help you and the youth around be safe in order to have a successful trip. These steps are:

Watch the weather forecast – It is best to choose a day when the kids will be able to play comfortably in the snow. Dressing for Success – Kids’ clothing is not built for severe conditions. It is important to layer them up and bring extra boots, socks, pants, and gloves. No large holes – It is important to only drill a hole that you plan to fish from. Many holes around the fishing area can cause twisted ankles with children playing around. A 6-inch auger is recommended as opposed to a 10-inch auger. Start Simple – Many recommend starting with Tip-Ups as this lets the kids try fishing while also being able to play in the snow around them. Snacks – It is no mystery that kids love snacks. This will add enjoyment to the trip especially if it is snacks they don’t normally get to eat. Bathroom Breaks – Plan bathroom breaks or bring something to cover the kids up while they do their business. Make it a Big Deal – The more excited you are, the more excited they will be. Take plenty of photos to enjoy in the future. Pack it in – When the kids are ready to go, you go. Forcing kids to stay on the ice will make them dread future trips to come.

Ice fishing is a great activity to do especially during the winter season. By taking the necessary steps, everyone on the ice can look forward to a safe and rewarding trip.