Dormant geyser in Yellowstone erupts for the first time in 25 years

Economic Geyser erupting for the first time in 25 years. Photos courtesy Graham Beech.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 18, 2024 — At 7:56 a.m. on January 7, 2024, Graham Meech witnessed the first recorded eruption of the Economic Geyser in 25 years and posted photos and videos of the eruptions on his Facebook page for all the world to see.

In fact, it erupted 48 times that day with eruptions about 5 to 20 minutes apart. Most of the eruptions were small, but there were some eruptions that blew water 20 feet into the air and onto a nearby boardwalk. By 2 p.m., Economic Geyser activity had slowed down, and it stopped altogether when the nearby Grand Geyser, the tallest predictable geyser in the world, had one of its regular eruptions.

Mike Poland, scientist in charge of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, said this was the first sign of life from Economic Geyser in almost 25 years. “It’s fun but not particularly unusual,” said Poland, “Yellowstone geysers do this all the time. Giantess Geyser erupted a few times a year for decades, then over the past 23 years only erupted four times.”