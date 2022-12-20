Downar Game Bird Farm pheasant stocking update

Pheasant – Photo from the Wyoming Game and Fish website.

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING — Pheasant hunters in southeast Wyoming will be happy to learn the Downar Game Bird Farm has enough birds remaining to stock Glendo State Park and Goshen County Walk-In Areas 24 and 63 a few more times.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Birds have been stocked two times during the week of Dec. 12 and will be once during the week of Dec. 19 (this week), weather dependent. If the predicted snowstorm dumps a lot of snow in Goshen County, the Walk-In Areas will not be stocked because there is not adequate cover for the birds. However, Glendo will still be stocked. Either way, Downar Game Bird Farm will be out of birds by Christmas.

The Downar Game Bird Farm raised approximately 17,000 pheasants this year. Birds were stocked at Springer and Table Mountain Wildlife Habitat Management Areas, Glendo State Park, and Walk-in Areas in Goshen County. The supply of pheasants usually lasts until about mid-December each year.