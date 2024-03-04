“Downtown First” award nominees being sought

March 4, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Downtown Rock Springs URA seeks nominations for its 10th Annual 2024 Downtown First Awards. The awards “recognize businesses, organizations, and individuals who put Downtown first through their commitments of time, advocacy, and resources.”

Winners will be announced, and the awards will be presented at an event to be held on April 24 at Bunning Hall. Submitted nomination forms are due by April 10, 2024.

In a press release, the Rock Springs URA stated they seek nominees in various categories. Nominated businesses, merchants, or organizations must be located in the Downtown Rock Springs focus area, and nominated individuals must live, work, or volunteer in the focus area.

Categories include:

Outstanding Downtown Business – Presented to a business located within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area.

Spirit of Downtown Award – Presented to a business, organization, or individual who exemplifies Downtown in their actions.

Outstanding New Business/Merchant (opened in 2023) – Presented to a business or merchant located within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area that has opened or relocated to the district in 2023.

Better Rock Springs Beautification Award – Presented to a business or property owner within the Downtown Rock Springs focus area that has made improvements to his/her property or who has otherwise contributed to the beautification of Downtown Rock Springs

Outstanding Individual (within a Company or Organization) – Presented to an individual who, as a representative of his/her company or organization, serves to enhance the downtown experience.