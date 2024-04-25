Downtown First Awards honor some of Rock Springs’ finest

Wyo4News photo

April 24, 2024 – Wyo4News

The heart of Rock Springs came alive last night as the community gathered to celebrate local businesses, institutions, and individuals at the much-anticipated Downtown First Awards. The event, hosted by Downtown Main Street/URA, was held in Bunning Hall and set a spotlight on those who have contributed tirelessly to the downtown area’s growth, vitality, and spirit.

Among the distinguished recipients of this year’s awards were:

Outstanding Downtown Business Award: Broadway Burger Station (left)

Wyo4News photo

Broadway Burger Station stood out as a cornerstone of downtown Rock Springs. This award recognizes their commitment to excellence in both service and food, enriching the downtown experience for locals and visitors alike.

Spirit of Downtown Award: Rock Springs Library

The Rock Springs Library adds to the Downtown area with its unwavering dedication to promoting a love of literacy and lifelong learning within the heart of the city.

Outstanding New Business Award: Boar’s Tusk Steakhouse

Boar’s Tusk Steakhouse won the award for their contribution to the downtown landscape, delighting patrons with delicious dishes and hospitality.

Better Rock Springs Beautification Award: Studio Design and Floral (left)

Wyo4News photo

Studio Design and Floral was honored for its creativity and dedication to beautification efforts.

Outstanding Individuals: Chris and Lindsay Soderlund (pictured left of center)

Wyo4News photo

Behind every thriving community are individuals whose tireless efforts and unwavering dedication help shape its future. Chris and Lyndsay Soderlund exemplify this spirit of dedication, embodying the values of community service, entrepreneurship, and leadership. Their contributions have left a significant impact on the Rock Springs community.

Outstanding Volunteer Award: Deborah Burback (pictured left)

Wyo4News photo

Deborah Burback is an individual whose tireless dedication and unwavering commitment to community betterment have not gone unnoticed. Deborah’s passion for giving back and making a difference has touched the hearts of many. Her remarkable efforts exemplify the true spirit of volunteerism, inspiring others to join in building a stronger, more connected community.