Downtown Green River Street Fair happening again for second-straight year

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (June 4, 2021) – It’s back for second consecutive year. Green River Urban Renewal Agency is hosting its Downtown Street Fair on Saturday, June 26.

“We didn’t think we’d be having one again this year, but we got really great feedback from last year. It was a beautiful day and the community loved it,” said Jennie Melvin, Green River URA Administrator.

The all-day event on E Railroad Avenue begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

It offers many local vendors showcasing their crafts, food and many other items. Melvin said that she wants a variety of vendors and has already had 25 sign up for the event. Some of them include two western-style clothing vendors, food trucks, homemade car fresheners, waffles-on-a-stick, crafters and a wood-fired pizza oven.

Melvin said that it cost $25 for vendors to reserve a spot. Vendors can register online at www.grdevfund.com.

The 2020 Downtown Street Fair took place in September, but since Flaming Gorge Days was canceled again this year, Melvin wanted to have something that weekend for the community to look forward to.

“Nothing can replace Flaming Gorge Days,” Melvin said. “This is just something for the community to get together and have a good time.”

Throughout the day, beginning at 11 a.m., live music will be played from a number of local musicians. The Ponderosa Bar and Embassy Tavern teamed up together to keep the fun activities going. Melvin said they will be playing live music from 9 p.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, call 307-872-6141.