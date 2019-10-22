Downtown merchants meeting scheduled for Oct. 29

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 22, 2019) — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency invites downtown merchants to attend the quarterly Merchant Meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 in the lobby of The Broadway Theater.
The meeting will highlight upcoming holiday promotions in downtown during the holiday season, including:
- Carriage Rides
- Santa Saturdays
- Plaid Friday
- Small Business Saturday
- BINGO
Business owners are encouraged to bring business cards, flyers, other promotional items and share successful strategies.
Meetings are quarterly. Business owners may send someone in his/her place to take notes if they cannot attend.
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture.
For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.