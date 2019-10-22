Downtown merchants meeting scheduled for Oct. 29

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 22, 2019) — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency invites downtown merchants to attend the quarterly Merchant Meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29 in the lobby of The Broadway Theater.

The meeting will highlight upcoming holiday promotions in downtown during the holiday season, including:

Carriage Rides

Santa Saturdays

Plaid Friday

Small Business Saturday

BINGO

Business owners are encouraged to bring business cards, flyers, other promotional items and share successful strategies.

Meetings are quarterly. Business owners may send someone in his/her place to take notes if they cannot attend.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture.

For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.