Downtown Rock Springs Bank Court Now Aglow With New Lights

Rock Springs, WY (10/1/19) – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency announced it has added lighting to the Bank Court area in Downtown Rock Springs. Funding for the project came in part from a grant received from the Wyoming Community Foundation.

The downtown Bank Court area, located between South Main and Broadway, is a popular venue for many activities.

Urban Renewal Agency Board Member, Stacy Jones, stated, “We have been working to increase our late afternoon-early evening events in Bank Court. Lighting is crucial for safety and is aesthetically pleasing! We recently held our annual ARTini fundraising event in Bank Court and with some permanent lighting, it will allow this area to be utilized for future events as well.”

Local contractor Bret Chestnut of Chestnut Lighting was hired to complete the project.