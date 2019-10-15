Downtown Rock Springs Caboose Gets a Fresh Coat of Paint

Rock Springs, WY (10/15/19) – The Downtown Rock Springs cabooselocated near the railroad tracks on South Main Street, recently got a fresh coat of paint and repairs. This was through the courtesy of Dominion Energy.

Nice job all.

Front row, left to right: Steve Leisch, Sheenia Stuart, and Dan Rutherford

Back row left to right: Stephanie Shuttlesworth, Cindy Colvin, Mary Jenkins, Alexis Hollingshead, Mike Magagna, Kyle Kennedy, Lynda Stoops, Michelle Balzly, Paul Niedringhaus, Steve Jackson, and Monty Tanner