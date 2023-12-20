Downtown Rock Springs Celebrates December Volunteer of the Month: Wes Smith

December Volunteer of the Month, Wes Smith.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 20, 2023 — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Wes Smith as their December Volunteer of the Month, recognizing his outstanding dedication to the community and his invaluable contribution as the embodiment of the holiday spirit, portraying Santa Claus on two memorable Santa Saturdays in Downtown Rock Springs.

Wes Smith, a resident of Rock Springs since 1982, has been an active and engaged member of the community for decades. With a commitment to spreading joy and cheer, Wes stepped into the role of Santa Claus for two of Downtown Rock Springs’ Santa Saturdays, going above and beyond by filling in for a scheduled Santa who had to cancel.

Wes has been happily married for 31 years and is the proud parent of two adult children. His involvement in community service includes serving as the former president and one of the founding board members of Rock Springs Moto-Cross. He has also contributed significantly as a former Scout leader and youth soccer coach. In his free time, Wes’ hobbies include motocross, fishing, and spending time outdoors with his family.

Downtown Rock Springs is thrilled to honor Wes Smith as the December Volunteer of the Month, recognizing his selfless contributions, positive impact, and the festive joy he brings to the community, especially during the holiday season.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at Downtown Rock Springs (downtownrs.com).