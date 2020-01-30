Downtown Rock Springs first ‘2nd Saturday’ coming Feb.8

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 30, 2020) — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) will be presenting their first, “2nd Saturday” event on Saturday, Feb. 8 throughout Downtown Rock Springs.

The no cost event will feature various live performances, artists and specialty vendors throughout Downtown Rock Springs. Click here to see a schedule of events.

The Western Wyoming Community College’s Homecoming Chili Cook-Off 2020 will also be taking place in Bunning Hall from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sampling stations will also be featured at other locations around the Downtown area.

In conjunction with the 2nd Saturday activities on Feb. 8, the Rock Springs Main Street/URA is launching their first ever mobile scavenger hunt using the GooseChase app, available for free from iTunes or Google Play.

The hunt will take place Saturday, Feb 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hunters can earn points by completing “missions” in Downtown Rock Springs. “The missions are fun and appropriate for all ages”, stated Trina Brittain, Marketing Events Coordinator. The top three scavenger hunt teams will win prizes.

To use the GooseChase app, just follow this easy steps:

Download the free GooseChase iPhone or Android app onto your phone or tablet. Register for a personal account with a username and password of your choice. Search for the Second Saturday Scavenger Hunt and follow the prompts.

*The list of missions for Second Saturday won’t be accessible until 10 am on February 8, but you can sign up any time before or during the hunt which ends at 7 pm.