Downtown Rock Springs flower planting occurring this morning

Mmembers and helpers with Girl Scout Troop 1506 cleaning and prepping the Downtown Rock Springs flower pots for today’s schedule flower planting. Photo courtesy of the Rock Springs Main Street URA

May 28, 2028 — Wyo4News

Starting at 10 a.m. this morning, 5/28, volunteers will begin filling the Downtown Rock Springs planters with flowers provided by the Downtown Rock Springs Main Street/URA. Those wishing to be planting volunteers are asked to show up at the URA office at 603 Main Street to be assigned a planting area.

According to the URA, last week, members and volunteers with Girl Scout Troop 1506 cleaned out and prepped the Downtown flower pots.

The Downtown Rock Springs Mainstreet URA does have some planting tools, but they are asking for volunteers to bring their own planting tools and gloves. Donuts and water will be provided to volunteers.