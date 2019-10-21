Downtown Rock Springs gets spooky Oct. 26

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 21, 2019) — Get your costumes ready for the annual Downtown Halloween Stroll.

Set for this coming Saturday, Oct. 26, the stroll will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to begin at the Rock Springs Historical Museum where they can pick up a goodie bag and treats. Merchants will offer trick or treating throughout Downtown Rock Springs.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs.

Advertisement

Further details about the Rock Springs Main Street/URA can be found at their website (DowntownRS.com) or by contacting them at 307-352-1434.