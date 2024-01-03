Downtown Rock Springs Grinch stolen not once but twice

On the left: The stolen Grinch from 2022. On the right: The stolen Grinch from 2023.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 3, 2024 — Last year, the cutout of the Downtown Rock Spring Grinch was stolen from Downtown, never to be seen again. The Grinch was discovered missing, then they were in the process of taking down their Storybook Christmas characters and noticed that someone had taken it. The disappearance of last year’s Grinch caused the Downtown Rock Springs URA to have another Grinch created by Stephanie Lewis from Transformations Face Painting this year for the 2023 holiday season.

And now, yet again, the Grinch has been stolen from Downtown Rock Springs! A post on the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook page stated, “Hey everyone, it’s unbelievable, but our Grinch is missing again! Remember last year’s disappearance?” The post went on to say, “If you’ve spotted one of our Grinches or accidentally “borrowed” him, please bring him back—no need for explanations. Drop him by our office at 603 S Main Street after hours. How Grinchy can someone be to snatch OUR GRINCH…TWICE?”