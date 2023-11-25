Downtown Rock Springs holds inaugural ribbon-cutting ceremony for Magical Christmas Light Show

Downtown Rock Springs had their inaugural lighting and ribbon-cutting ceremony tonight for their new Magical Christmas Light Show!

November 24, 2023 — Downtown Rock Springs had their inaugural lighting and ribbon-cutting ceremony tonight for their new Magical Christmas Light Show!

Experience an enchanting spectacle of radiant lights featuring melodious Christmas trees serenading amidst a whimsical backdrop of candy canes, snowflakes, and mystical archways. Sync your radio to 94.5 FM to bask in the harmonious melodies of Christmas music, perfectly synchronized with the captivating dance of these dazzling lights.

This spectacular display can be found on the grassy strip along Elk Street, conveniently situated across from the parking lot for Bunning Park. The show will take place nightly from 5:15 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. from Friday, Nov. 24th to Dec. 25th. (Please note, actual times may vary slightly as they are on a timer that automatically adjusts based on dusk.)

This holiday extravaganza is a must-see for families, friends, and visitors alike. The Magical Light Show is proudly brought to you by Sweetwater Travel and Tourism.