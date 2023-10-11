Downtown Rock Springs hosts Halloween Stroll once again

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Prepare your costumes and join us for the highly anticipated Downtown Halloween Stroll! Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 28th, and get ready for a spooktacular time from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Throughout Downtown Rock Springs, our friendly merchants will be offering delightful trick-or-treating experiences.

Trick or treating will take you through the charming streets of Downtown Rock Springs, and to ensure you have something to carry your goodies in, you can either bring your own bag or conveniently pick one up at any of these three locations:

Stellar Cellar (403 North Front Street)

Rock Springs Library (400 C Street)

Rock Springs Historical Museum (201 B Street)

But wait, the fun doesn’t end there! Swing by the Rock Springs Civic Center for their Halloween Hoopla Extravaganza. From 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., you can enjoy costume contests, bounce houses, exciting games, an abundance of candy, and more! Plus, admission is only $2, making it a budget-friendly blast for the whole family.

The Masonic Lodge at 218 B Street will also be hosting a haunted house as will the Park Hotel/Lounge (19 Elk Street).

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is committed to the revitalization of Downtown Rock Springs. For additional information about our organization, visit our website at DowntownRS.com or reach out to us at 307-352-1434.

Get ready for a hauntingly good time at the Downtown Halloween Stroll – it’s going to be a day filled with spooktacular memories!