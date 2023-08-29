Downtown Rock Springs joins forces with University of Wyoming Honors Sponsored Internship Program

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is thrilled to announce its acceptance into the esteemed UW Honors Sponsored Internship Program, marking a pivotal step towards fostering collaborative growth between academia and local businesses.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA, in collaboration with the University of Wyoming Honors College, is inviting prospective UW Honors College students to apply for the paid internship during the fall 2023 semester. The selected student will receive up to $2500, with a competitive hourly wage of $15, for a total of 166 hours dedicated to their internship. The program’s flexibility allows interns to work around their academic commitments, ensuring a symbiotic relationship between learning and practical experience.

“This partnership is an incredible opportunity for Downtown Rock Springs and the University of Wyoming Honors College,” noted Maria Mortensen, Rock Springs Main Street/URA chairwoman. “It showcases the power of collaboration in fostering growth and preparing the next generation for real-world challenges.”

The successful intern will primarily focus on enhancing the organization’s communications, brand, and message. The intern will be responsible for creating an updated communications plan, complete with engaging graphics and multimedia content to strengthen our brand identity and effectively convey our message to clients and stakeholders.

Furthermore, the intern will dive into the realm of business tracking, curating an updated database of merchants and tracking key metrics, such as the number of employees and growth trends.

Additionally, the intern’s expertise will be invaluable in refining the organization’s strategic plan and overall work plans. Their creativity, analytical skills, and strategic thinking will play a crucial role in shaping the Rock Springs Main Street/URA’s future direction.

For more information about this partnership and the Rock Springs Main Street/URA’s participation in the UW Honors Sponsored Internship Program, visit https://www.uwyo.edu/honors/internships/index.html.