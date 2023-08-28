Downtown Rock Springs looking for members to join Holiday Planning Committee

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The festive season is just around the corner, and Downtown Rock Springs is gearing up to create a truly magical experience for all. Calling upon the community’s merry souls and enthusiastic hearts, we are thrilled to announce the formation of the Downtown Rock Springs Holiday Planning Committee. This is your chance to be a part of something truly special and contribute to lighting up the season for all to enjoy.

We invite individuals who are passionate about spreading holiday joy and creating unforgettable memories to join our inaugural planning meetings. These meetings will serve as the platform for brainstorming and weaving together a tapestry of merry ideas that will transform Downtown Rock Springs into a holiday wonderland.

Meeting Details:

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Time Options: 9:00 AM or 5:00 PM

Location: Rock Springs Main Street/URA office (603 S Main Street)

This initial gathering will be an opportunity for all prospective committee members to share their creative thoughts, innovative concepts, and boundless enthusiasm. The collaborative efforts of the committee will lay the foundation for an enchanting holiday season that will resonate with residents and visitors alike.

We understand that schedules can be busy, but fear not if you can’t make it to the first meeting. Simply express your interest in being a part of the committee by sending an email to [email protected] You will be kept in the loop for our subsequent planning sessions, ensuring that your voice is still heard in shaping the holiday festivities.

Be it arranging captivating performances, or curating heartwarming activities, the Downtown Rock Springs Holiday Planning Committee is the conduit through which your imagination can shape reality. Join us and make this holiday season truly unforgettable.

Let’s come together, plan together, and create holiday memories together. Downtown Rock Springs is waiting for your spark of creativity.