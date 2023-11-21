Downtown Rock Springs Shines Bright with the Ribbon Cutting and Inaugural Lighting of the Magical Christmas Light Show

Join the Rock Springs Main Street/URA for the ribbon cutting and Inaugural Lighting of the Magical Christmas Light Show!

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

November 21, 2023 — Downtown Rock Springs is set to sparkle with holiday cheer as we invite the community to join us for the inaugural lighting and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Magical Christmas Light Show. This enchanting spectacle promises to illuminate the season with a captivating display of radiant lights and harmonious melodies. The ribbon cutting will be on Friday, Nov. 24, at 5:00 p.m. on the Elk Street Greenbelt across from the Bunning Park parking lot.

The Magical Christmas Light Show promises to be a mesmerizing experience for visitors of all ages. Picture a radiant display of lights featuring melodious Christmas trees serenading amidst a whimsical backdrop of candy canes, snowflakes, and mystical archways. The lights will dance in perfect harmony with the season’s favorite tunes, creating a symphony of festive magic.

Sync your radio to 94.5 (FM) or listen via the speakers and immerse yourself in the harmonious melodies of Christmas music, perfectly synchronized with the captivating dance of these dazzling lights. The Elk Street Greenbelt, conveniently situated across from the parking lot for Bunning Park, will be transformed into a winter wonderland that will delight and awe spectators.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Magical Christmas Light Show will run nightly from 5:15 pm to 11 pm until Dec. 25. Please note that actual times may vary slightly as they are on a timer that automatically adjusts based on dusk. This holiday extravaganza is a must-see for families, friends, and visitors alike.

The Magical Christmas Light Show is made possible through the generous support of Sweetwater Travel and Tourism. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating this joyous occasion and to experience the magic that lights up our Downtown Rock Springs.

For more information and updates, visit DowntownRS.com/hometown-holidays/. The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.