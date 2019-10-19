Downtown Rock Springs to add two new restaurants

By Dylan Rohrer, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 18, 2019) — There are two new restaurants getting ready to open in downtown Rock Springs.

The Grand Family Restaurant will be taking the place of the former New Grand Cafe at 117 K street.

Owner Carlos Hernandez recalls the many different stories he has heard about the New Grand since moving to Rock Springs when he was 10 years old. He said he wants to keep “Grand” in the name of the restaurant to pay tribute to one of Rock Springs’ most successful cafes.

Grand Family Restaurant will feature both Italian and Mexican cuisine. Why Italian and Mexican? Hernandez said it’s because of his seven children, who can never decide on a post-church Sunday brunch. That gave him the idea of combining the two cuisines.

The restaurant is completely renovated by its new owners. Hernandez said it has been a good renovation experience, and he is very appreciative of the community support he has received since starting this endeavor.

A LONG HISTORY

Constructed in 1911, this building originally opened as the North Side State Bank in 1912. This bank was very popular with the mining community, as it would stay open until 7:30-8:30 p.m. on the Union Pacific Coal Mine’s paydays, allowing workers time to cash their paychecks.

Northside State Bank eventually moved buildings, and the Northside Cafe moved into the ground floor of the building. The upstairs of the building was occupied by the Del la Mare Hotel.

The New Grand Cafe took over the building in 1940, where it thrived until the 1990s, eventually being replaced by Los Cabos Restaurant.

ROADHOUSE 307

Roadhouse 307 is set to take the place of Coyote Creek Steakhouse, as it was recently approved for a bar and grill license. No further information is available at this time.