Downtown Rock Springs to host 2020 Halloween Stroll

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 22, 2020) — Get your costumes ready for the 2020 Halloween Stroll, hosted by the Rock Springs Main Street Urban Renewal Agency!

The stroll takes place from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. on Saturday, October 31.

According to officials at the Rock Springs Main Street Urban Renewal Agency, there will be between 3-4 “starting” locations where strollers can get bags if needed.

At last report, the agency is still connecting with merchants to get a comprehensive list. Wyo4News will provide updated information on the event as it becomes available.