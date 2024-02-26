Downtown Rock Springs to put on “Food Truck Fridays” starting in June

February 26, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA will introduce a new summer event this June. Food Truck Fridays will kick off on June 14 and continue every Friday until August 16, excluding July 5. The tasting gatherings will occur at the Bank Court area on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

According to a press release for the Rock Springs URA, Food Truck Fridays is part of the commitment to the National Main Street “transformation strategies” of Arts & Culture and Dining & Entertainment they have adopted. The press release also stated that live music will be part of the festivities, along with various local and regional food trucks.

Last Tuesday night, the Rock Springs City Council approved a request From the Rock Springs URA for “open containers” during the events. Attendees will be able to enjoy their food truck orders with a beverage from nearby establishments.

There will be no cost for the food trucks to participate in the Friday events, but the number will be limited to a maximum of four food trucks each week. The Rock Springs URA stated, “We encourage a diverse range of culinary offerings.”

Contact the Rock Spring Main Street/URA for applications at 307-352-1434 or via email at [email protected].