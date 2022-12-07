Downtown Rock Springs URA announces November Volunteer of the Month

Amanda Bruder, Downtown Rock Springs URA Volunteer of the Month for November. Photo courtesy of the Downtown Rock Springs URA.

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

December 7, 2022 – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Amanda Bruder as their November Volunteer of the Month.

Amanda spent several hours working with the URA to stuff the 100 stockings given away on Plaid Friday and the 100 gift bags given away on Small Business Saturday.

She also helped with set up and crowd control for Santa’s Saturday visits at the Downtown gazebo – taking family pictures, giving out candy and antlers, and making sure Santa stayed warm.

Amanda is a stay at home mom and a former Downtown business owner, having opened and operated Escape 307 and Beasts & Barbarians. She has been in Rock Springs for 11 years, and her husband is from here.

They have two kids – Gracelynn who is 3, and Thane who is 6. Recently, the family has purchased a ranch just outside of town and are enjoying the quiet life. Amanda is also a frequent volunteer with the Down Syndrome Diagnosis Network.

If you are interested in volunteering with the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, send an email to [email protected] or give their office a call at 307-352-1434 to be added to the volunteer emailing list.