Downtown Rock Springs welcomes Santa — all of them — during the coming weeks

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 20, 2019) — He’s making his list and checking it twice. Share your wishes with Santa at the Rock Springs Historical Museum this season, sponsored by RSNB.

Advertisement

Rock Springs resident Gene Emerson, former pastor at Restoration Ministries, will suit up to visit with the young ones at the museum on Saturday, Nov. 30.

As the children are visiting Santa, he will give them paper conductor hats for them to enjoy.

“Gene gets excited when he puts that suit on to spread some cheer to the children at the museum,” Marketing Events Coordinator Trina Brittain said. “The last time we spoke about it, he said, ‘It’s a really fun gig.’”

“They go out of their way to brighten everyone’s Christmas and we’re truly thankful for that,” she added.

Also donning his Santa gear this season is Rock Springs resident Heath Mortensen. who will welcome the youngsters at the museum on Saturday, Dec. 7. Mortensen, an underground mechanic at Ciner for the past 32 years, volunteered to be Santa for 10 years at the company’s holiday parties.

“As most folks know, news travel quickly in this community. People found out what I did and I received many requests to play Santa,” Mortensen said. “I really enjoy it, but by my last appearance each December, I’m ready to hang up the suit until the following November!”

Rock Springs resident Byron Zuehlsdorff will put on the red and white suit on Saturday, Dec. 14. According to the FMC retiree, he has been “Santa” for 28 years. He enjoys watching the kids see Santa.

“I’ve also Skyped with Santa,” Zuehlsdorff revealed.

Emerson will greet the kids at the museum again on Saturday, Dec. 21. He will also make an appearance as Santa at The Broadway Theater after the showing of “The Polar Express” on Friday, Dec. 20 and Dec. 21. Go to BroadwayRS.com for more details.

The first “Santa Meet and Greet” at the museum also takes place on Small Business Saturday. Locals and visitors are encouraged to support small businesses all day that day and throughout the year.

According to a recent research on the Internet, Santa Claus can be traced back hundreds of years to a monk named Saint Nicholas. He was supposedly have been born sometime around 280 A.D. in Patara, near Myra in modern-day Turkey. Nicholas’s popularity spread over the next several years and he became known as the protector of children and sailors.

Advertisement

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture.

For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.