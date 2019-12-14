Downtown Rock Springs windows to come alive today with living displays

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 14, 2019) – Today many Downtown Rock Springs business display windows will come alive with… living displays. The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) has been working with local youth groups to present various scenes in the windows of local downtown businesses.
“We love the idea of involving the community in window displays,” said Main Street Manager Chad Banks. “We reached out to as many groups as we could think of and had a great response.”
Scheduled times for the living displays will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also on the schedule today, Santa Claus at the Rock Springs Historic Museum, and free horse and carriage rides from the Historic Train Depot.
The Living Windows displays are schedule to be presented in the following businesses:
- The Bike and Trike (612 Broadway Street) – featuring Studio 307 Dance Center
- A Touch of Class (421 Broadway Street) – featuring White Mountain Skating Academy
- Boschetto’s (617 Broadway Street) – featuring Sweetwater Spanish Club (cocoa/hot apple cider)
- Bello Cappeli Salon – (406 Broadway Street) – featuring Artistry in Motion
- Square State Brewing Company (422 South Main Street) – featuring Bitter Sweet Bomb Shells
- Sweet Sage (410 South Main Street) – featuring The Rock Academy
- High Country Realty – (435 Broadway Street) – Piano Fundamentals
- Colorworks on Broadway (518 Broadway Street) – featuring Leonor Moreno with Studio 307 Dance Center
- Pickin’ Palace (553 North Front Street) – featuring Charlee Jensen, Audrey Eaton and Payton Eaton from Studio 307 Dance Center.