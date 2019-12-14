Downtown Rock Springs windows to come alive today with living displays

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 14, 2019) – Today many Downtown Rock Springs business display windows will come alive with… living displays. The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) has been working with local youth groups to present various scenes in the windows of local downtown businesses.

“We love the idea of involving the community in window displays,” said Main Street Manager Chad Banks. “We reached out to as many groups as we could think of and had a great response.”

Scheduled times for the living displays will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also on the schedule today, Santa Claus at the Rock Springs Historic Museum, and free horse and carriage rides from the Historic Train Depot.

The Living Windows displays are schedule to be presented in the following businesses: