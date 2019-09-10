Downtown Rock Springs Wins Three “Wyoming Main Street” Awards

Rock Springs, WY (9/10/19) – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency swept up the awards at the recent Wyoming Working Together Conference in Gillette, winning all three Wyoming Main Street categories.

Downtown Rock Springs business A Touch of Class received the Wyoming Main Street Display Award. This award is for a business/building owner that has an outstanding, creative display that enhances their business and celebrates the seasons and/or events.

“A Touch of Class is always in tune to what’s happening in Downtown,” Trina Brittain, Marketing Events coordinator shared. “They have even invited groups like the White Mountain Skating Academy to dress up and pose in their windows during our annual Living Windows event during the holidays. If people walk by a display, point at it and smile, you know there’s talent there.”

Owner Tina Angelovic was very pleased to have received the award. “I’m very surprised but very thankful,” she expressed. “Merchandising is my passion. I enjoy it.”

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency also took home the Wyoming Main Street Innovation Award for their current, ongoing campaign, “Spend $20 on the 20th.”

“Most shoppers forget about the ‘mom and pop’ shops after Small Business Saturday,” Brittain said. “This is our way to encourage them to get away from “one-click” ordering and give the independently-owned businesses the support they deserve.”

Maria Mortensen, Chairperson of the URA Board of Directors, earned the Wyoming Main Street Leadership Award. This award is for an individual who has made significant, lasting contributions to a Wyoming Main Street Community; inspired others through leadership; been a positive role model for Main Street ideals; and has shared their knowledge and skills with the Main Street program.

“She teaches the historic value of our community whenever she makes contact with visitors and locals,” Manager Chad Banks said. “She is definitely a role model for Main Street ideals, spending many hours volunteering.”

“I love doing what I do and I really appreciate the recognition,” Mortensen said.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.