Downtown to deck out in plaid in first-ever holiday event

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 31, 2019) — Downtown Rock Springs is giving holiday fun new meaning this season.

Advertisement

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is excited to announce Downtown Rock Springs’ first-ever Plaid Friday on Nov. 29.

Plaid Friday celebrates the diversity and creativity of local and independently owned businesses — a fun and enjoyable alternative to the big box store “Black Friday” consumer frenzy. This event is sponsored by First Bank.

According to Urban Renewal Agency Manager Chad Banks, “It’s a way to show support for our local economy.”

Shoppers will be encouraged to wear plaid all day on Nov. 29.

The organization will be handing out special plaid bags at First Bank to the first 100 customers in the door on Nov. 29. There will be handy information from businesses, special offers, discounts and information about holiday shopping hours and a few gift certificates.

A photo spot will be set up at First Bank as well.

Other activities include:

Plaid Rock Hunting Contest – Participants are encouraged to post the rock on the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook and/or Instagram page, turn it into the Urban Renewal Agency office (603 South Main Street – the historic freight station) and be entered to win prizes.

Christmas Craft Show – 603 South Main Street (restored Freight Station), Nov. 29 and Nov.30. Interested vendors and crafters may contact the organization, 307-353-1434, for a 10×10 space at the cost of $25.

Horse and Carriage Rides – Every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Nov. 30 at the Historic Train Depot (Coal Train Coffee). Carriage rides are sponsored by Trona Valley Federal Credit Union, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Daniel’s Jewelry, D&L Excavation and SMART Wyoming (International Association of Sheet Metal, Air Rail Transportation).

Santa Visits Downtown – Every Saturday starting Nov. 30 at the Rock Springs Historical Museum. Children will receive train conductor hats. Sponsored by RSNB Bank.

Living Windows, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Local youth groups will present various scenes in the windows of local businesses.

The Polar Express – 7 p.m. Dec. 20 and 2 p.m. Dec. 21 at The Broadway Theater. Admission: $5. Pajamas are encouraged and all children will receive a gift bag. There will also be a visit from an extraordinary visitor. Tickets are available at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office and the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. Sponsored by WyoRadio and Infinity Power and Controls.

Advertisement

Downtown Bingo – Bingo sheets will be available on Facebook, at the Rock Springs Urban Renewal Office, Community Fine Arts Center, Rock Springs Library, Chamber of Commerce, Rock Springs Historical Museum and on DowntownRS.com. When players get a bingo, they can stop by the URA office for a special treat. Sponsored by The 307 Realty Group.

Lightwire Theater: A Very Electric Christmas, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3. Admission is $15 and tickets are available at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency and BroadwayRS.com.

Small Business Saturday Nov. 30. Bags will be handed out at the Rock Springs Historical Museum to encourage patrons to shop small. Stay tuned for details

It’s easy to get in the spirit, according to Banks.

“We’re encouraging merchants to dress their store windows in plaid for the season,” he said. “That will be our theme for the entire holiday.”

Be sure to wear plaid on Nov. 29, but as much as possible throughout the holidays, he reminded.

“This is an opportunity for merchants and patrons to build positive relationships and just have fun,” Marketing Events Coordinator Trina Brittain said.

The agency will introduce a new holiday mascot this season. Plaid Pete, the vivacious little reindeer will be appearing at local businesses on social media. Followers will guess where he’s at in the comments. The correct guesses will be entered in a daily drawing. Plaid Pete will be reminding everyone to support the ‘mom and pop’ shops.

“One of the main purposes for these events is to gather people together,” Brittain said. “After all, isn’t that what the holidays are about?”

Advertisement

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture.

For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.