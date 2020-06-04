Downtown URA creates restaurant checklist

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 4, 2020) — Rock Springs has a host of unique restaurants and snack places in addition to popular chains.

Since most people get stuck in a rut sometimes, the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency decided to issue locals and visitors a challenge, visit all of the listed places in Rock Springs over the summer with the new checklist on their website https://www.downtownrs.com/2020/06/04/1487/savory-or-sweet-heres-a-list-of-what-to-eat/ and check them off after each visit.

Even though concerns of COVID-19 have slowed local restaurants down, they have continued to show that they are here to stay.

“The food industry is making a comeback,” Maria Mortensen, Urban Renewal Agency Board Chairperson pointed out. “It’s important to keep supporting these establishments.”

While restaurants have satisfied our desire for social communion, a need almost as deep as our need for food itself, the dining scene is already looking quite different.

Customers need to pay attention to posted reminders of social distancing and enjoy their favorite meals along with great service in our community.

“You can bring this list up on your phone while you’re on-the-go,” Mortensen explained. “You can download it from the website, you can also print it out if you’d like or come by the office to get a hard copy.”

Locals and visitors can stop by the office at 603 South Main Street or the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, 1897 Dewar Drive to get the checklist.

Some restaurants are offering outdoor dining, limited indoor dine-in seating, delivery, curbside service, and carry-out options.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs.

As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture.

For more information, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.