Downtown URA names Ben Hansen March Volunteer of the Month

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 7, 2020) — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce Ben Hansen as the Volunteer of the Month for March.

Sponsor

Recently, the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency produced and organized a special webinar for small businesses, in hopes that they can recover from the adjustments they needed to make due to concerns of COVID-19. Hansen showed business owners how to fill out the U.S. Small Business Administration loan applications, answer questions and helped spread hope to those who are struggling during this challenging time during the webinar.

Hansen has been a Rock Springs resident for 30 years and has quite a few good memories, such as standing in a long line one night to see The Lord of the Rings at the West Theater in Downtown when it was 17 degrees.

Hansen and his wife Kris have three sons and two grandsons.

Hansen has a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and a Master’s degree in Accounting Information Systems. He is currently the President of RSNB.

His favorite hobbies are backpacking, adventures and traveling.

Hansen hopes more people will consider volunteering in our community.

Advertisement

“There are so many good organizations that do good things and a shortage of qualified people to help them,” Hansen pointed out. “We should all pitch in. We will all be better for it.”

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs.

As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture.

For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com