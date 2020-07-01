Downtown URA releases July 11 “Second Saturday” events

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 1, 2020) — A pet parade, a fairy hunt, a mural tour, and a pop-up art show are activities locals and visitors can enjoy during the upcoming Second Saturday in Downtown Rock Springs on Saturday, July 11th.

Residents and travelers are invited to support small businesses and local artists during the pop-up Art Show.

Pet owners are invited to dress up their pets and stroll around Downtown in the first-ever Pet Parade.

Participants will gather at the yellow caboose on South Main Street at 10 a.m. Pet owners and their pets will stroll through the Art Underground, down North Front Street, then Broadway Street, and finally return to the caboose.

On the way back to the caboose, participants can enter for a chance to win a special day for their pet.

Three winners will be drawn for a 50 percent off discount for pet grooming services from Muttley-Crue.

The public is also invited to learn more about the murals around Downtown during the Guided Mural Walk.

Spectators will meet at the first mural, “The Plateau” by 1 p.m. at Pla More Lanes, 327 C Street.

Throughout the day, artists, young and old, are invited to draw, color and write words of encouragement on the sidewalk in front of a business of their choice in Downtown.

Chalk will be available at Bank Court at no charge.

The Rock Springs Library, 400 C Street, will host a Fairy Hunt on the lawn, Noon to 4 p.m. Participants who finish the hunt can win a special prize.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs.

As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture.

For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com