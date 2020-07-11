Downtown URA “Second Saturday” events for July 11

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 11, 2020) — A pet parade, a fairy hunt, a mural tour, and a pop-up art show are activities locals and visitors can enjoy during today’s Second Saturday in Downtown Rock Springs.

Pet owners are invited to dress up their pets and stroll around Downtown in the first-ever Pet Parade. Participants will gather at the yellow caboose on South Main Street at 10 a.m. Pet owners and their pets will stroll through the Art Underground, down North Front Street, then Broadway Street, and finally return to the caboose.

Also today, several artists are setting up pop-up displays in downtown Rock Springs.

According to Debora Soule, Director of the Community Fine Arts Center (CFAC), “It’s a win-win situation. The artists have a chance to show and sell their work and the stores and shops have an opportunity to promote themselves to new customers.” The CFAC assists with scheduling the artists for the event.

Part of today’s 2nd Saturday includes a live music performance by Shandryn Trumble at the Downtown Gazebo at the corner of Broadway and D from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.

“2nd Saturday” is a Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency event that started in February.